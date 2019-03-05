Person of interest named in 1995 cold case murder in Charlotte County

PUNTA GORDA (WWSB) - One day after a desperate plea from the sheriff’s office in Charlotte County asking for an anonymous tipster to come forward, detectives have identified a person of interest in the disappearance and murder of 42-year-old Christine Flahive.
Flahive left her Punta Gorda home on January 4, 1995 on her bicycle and was reported missing by her father the next day when she did not return home. Flahive was known to frequent area bars and restaurants and detectives say they believe her killer was a regular patron at the same establishments.
Now detectives have named Jonathan Charles Payne as a person of interest in their investigation. Detectives say Payne had close ties to Rollins Street, an area recently searched by the sheriff’s office, as well as J.D.'s Lounge, where Flahive was known to go often.
Starting in January 2019, detectives spent weeks searching a heavily wooded, 12-acre area south of Henry Street and east of Rollins Street near the area of Education Avenue in Punta Gorda. The area searched is behind Charlotte Behavioral Health Care on Education Avenue. The search involved around 30 detectives, investigators, graduate students, professors, Peace River K-9 Search and Rescue volunteers and dogs.
No results from the search were released, but detectives say several items were sent to a laboratory for testing and on Tuesday, for the first time, said Flahive had been murdered.
Just one day before that revelation, detectives came forward to say that on February 27, 2019, someone had left an anonymous tip about Rollins Street and the disappearance of Flahive that they say is “accurate and important to our investigation.”
They asked that person to come forward in whatever format they’re most comfortable with, saying, “We also believe that due to your age at the time of your reported information, you may have valuable information that is vital to our investigation and you may be unaware of how important it may be.”
The sheriff’s office says they have determined that around the time Flahive was reported missing, she was at a residence near the area that was searched.
The location that was searched was also connected to the former home of convicted murderer Phillip Barr. Barr was found guilty in the 2001 cold case murder of 19-year-old Tara Sidarovich. He was sentenced to life in prison. Detectives would not say whether Barr is believed to be connected to Flahive’s disappearance, but would not rule him out as a suspect.
Now detectives are naming Payne as a person of interest and was tied to Rollins Street and J.D.'s Lounge. But Payne died in 2011 and detectives are asking anyone who had contact with him to call them at 941-505-4653 or email coldcase@ccsofl.net.
