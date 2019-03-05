Mardi Gras Coconut Bread Pudding with Praline Sauce

By Judi Gallagher | March 5, 2019 at 3:17 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 3:17 PM
The best key to bread pudding is using stale bread. If you need to you can leave it in a 200 degree oven for an hour.

Ingredients:

For the bread pudding:

  • 6 eggs
  • 3 cups whole milk
  • 1 can coconut milk
  • Dried currants
  • Vanilla extract
  • 1 loaf French bread cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 2 tsp butter
  • 3 TBSP sugar
  • 2 tsp cinnamon

For the praline sauce:

  • 1 stick Irish butter unsalted
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • 2 TBSP rum (preferably spiced)
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • Butter for greasing pan
  • ½ cup chopped pecans toasted
  • ½ cup shredded coconut, toasted
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • ½ tsp lemon juice

Directions:

For the bread pudding:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  2. Whish together eggs, milk, coconut milk, 1 cup sugar, dried cranberries or currants and 1 TBSP vanilla in large bowl.
  3. Stir in bread and let rest at room temperature for 45 minutes.
  4. Coat a 9 x 13 pan with butter. Transfer bread mixture to buttered baking dish
  5. Sprinkle sugar and cinnamon over bread pudding bake about 1 hour checking the center for doneness. Rest 20 minutes before cutting.

For the praline sauce:

  1. Melt 1 stick Irish unsalted butter with brown sugar in a saucepan over medium high heat.
  2. Melt and whisk continuously until melted and blended well.
  3. Add rum, heavy cream, ½ teaspoon cinnamon and salt. Simmer until reduced for about 5 minutes.
  4. Stir in toasted pecans and toasted coconut, 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract and lemon juice.

Serve sauce drizzle over warm bread pudding.

