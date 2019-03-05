Mardi Gras Coconut Bread Pudding with Praline Sauce

The best key to bread pudding is using stale bread. If you need to you can leave it in a 200 degree oven for an hour.
Ingredients:
For the bread pudding:
- 6 eggs
- 3 cups whole milk
- 1 can coconut milk
- Dried currants
- Vanilla extract
- 1 loaf French bread cut into 1-inch cubes
- 2 tsp butter
- 3 TBSP sugar
- 2 tsp cinnamon
For the praline sauce:
- 1 stick Irish butter unsalted
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 2 TBSP rum (preferably spiced)
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- ¼ tsp salt
- Butter for greasing pan
- ½ cup chopped pecans toasted
- ½ cup shredded coconut, toasted
- 1 tsp vanilla
- ½ tsp lemon juice
Directions:
For the bread pudding:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Whish together eggs, milk, coconut milk, 1 cup sugar, dried cranberries or currants and 1 TBSP vanilla in large bowl.
- Stir in bread and let rest at room temperature for 45 minutes.
- Coat a 9 x 13 pan with butter. Transfer bread mixture to buttered baking dish
- Sprinkle sugar and cinnamon over bread pudding bake about 1 hour checking the center for doneness. Rest 20 minutes before cutting.
For the praline sauce:
- Melt 1 stick Irish unsalted butter with brown sugar in a saucepan over medium high heat.
- Melt and whisk continuously until melted and blended well.
- Add rum, heavy cream, ½ teaspoon cinnamon and salt. Simmer until reduced for about 5 minutes.
- Stir in toasted pecans and toasted coconut, 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract and lemon juice.
Serve sauce drizzle over warm bread pudding.
