Funeral service held at Sarasota National Cemetery for retired firefighter Wes Weysham

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Family, friends and former colleagues from the Sarasota Fire Department remembering Wes Weysham today, the retired firefighter and paramedic who was also a K9 handler for search and rescue and a Navy Veteran. Funeral services held this afternoon at Sarasota National Cemetery.
“Today is tough for us, we want to work with the family and honor Wes for his years of service to the community and it’s our way of giving back a little bit to say thank you for all of your service but also honor the family,” said Chief Michael Regnier with the Sarasota County Fire Department.
Weysham was killed last Sunday rescuing a motorist involved in an accident in the middle of I-75 in Hillsborough County. While assisting the driver another vehicle crashed into the two vehicles already involved in the accident causing a fiery chain reaction, slamming into him which took his life. Those remembering him today say Weysham would always go out of his way to help others and make a difference.
“He was an unassuming guy, he did his job, did it very well for the 10 years he was with the Sarasota County Fire Department, he worked hard,” said Regnier.
Weysham retired from the Sarasota County Fire Department in 2017. He was 59 years old.
