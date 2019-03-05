Florida Power & Light scam hits Suncoast businesses

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Another scam has hit Sarasota and it’s one everyone should be aware of. Florida Power & Light (FPL) has confirmed that scammers are calling local businesses to say their account is past due, threatening to disconnect their power if they don’t pay immediately.
It starts with a call that might even be listed on the caller ID as ‘FPL.' What’s tricky is FPL said scammers are so advanced now, they can spoof the phone number, making the call show up as FPL, when it’s not really them.
It happened twice just this morning at a local business that preferred ABC7 did not reveal their identity.
“I answered the phone and the read out on the phone said it was FPL, so I naturally assumed it was FPL,” said the employee.
But it wasn’t FPL. It was a woman speaking in broken English to tell the employee at the Sarasota company that their bill was two months overdue and the electricity would be shut off in 45 minutes if she didn’t send a payment.
“And I interrupted her and I said this is ridiculous! Who do you think you’re calling? We’re not behind on our bill and [the caller] hung up,” the employee explained.
One hour later, another employee at the same business got a very similar call, but this time, she heard a recording when she answered.
“I listened to the message [that said] your power’s being shut off in 45 minutes and they gave another phone number to call,” the second employee said.
The scammer gave the phone number (844) 344-4522.
When ABC7 called it, the scammers have used a recording that sounds exactly like the one heard when calling FPL.
“Scammers are finding more clever ways to target customers," said Richard Beltran, spokesperson for Florida Power & Light. "They’re recording our automated voice system as well. So even when you call back these numbers, it’s sounding like it is the company that you’re calling when in fact, it isn’t.”
FPL said customers should never call the number the scammer gives. Instead, they should find the number listed on their bill and call that to check on the status of their account.
“We will never call, threatening to shut off your power unless immediate payment is made within that short of a window and we will never ask for payment in form of a prepaid card,” said Beltran.
FPL said it’s working with the Department of Justice to combat these scams and educate its customers, but in the meantime, customers can always access their website to read more about new and common scams affecting their state.
To visit that webpage, click here.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.