Florida highway patrol to participate in operation safe DRIVE

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Florida drivers get ready for the operation safe DRIVE from Florida Highway Patrol.
Operation Safe DRIVE stands for Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement. This program wants to decrease commercial and non-commercial motor vehicle crashes.
This will occur from Tues. March 5 until Thurs. Mach 7.
According to FHP, Operation Safe DRIVE it will focus on the following:
- aggressive driving
- unlawful speed
- following too close
- improper passing/lane change
- failing to move-over
- failing to wear safety belt
- distracted driving
- driving under the influence
- hours of service violations
- commercial driver license violations
- medical certification
- commercial motor vehicle credentialing
FHP wants drivers to know how to operate around large truck:
- Stay out of the No Zone: Be aware that large trucks have large blind spots (also known as “No Zones”).
- Pass trucks with caution: Pass on the left side for maximum visibility and maintain a constant speed.
- Do not cut trucks off: Be sure to leave plenty of room when you pull in front of a truck. Large trucks simply can’t stop as quickly as smaller vehicles.
- Practice patience around larger vehicles that are not traveling at the same speed as your vehicle.
“FHP is committed to reducing the number of commercial vehicle-related crashes on Florida roadways and helping ensure motorists Arrive Alive,” said Colonel Gene Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Motorists can reduce crashes if they share the roads safely, avoid aggressive driving behaviors and exercise additional caution when driving near larger vehicles.”
