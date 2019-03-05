First Alert Weather: Colder by this evening

SARASOTA (WWSB) - One cold front yesterday brought a reduction in our humidity and a bit of cloud cover. The second front today will bring another round of showers in the mid-morning and early afternoon time frame. I don’t expect very heavy rain but we might see a brief period of light steady rain. The rain chances will diminish in the afternoon as the front approaches and winds get gusty. Cold air will then move in and we get several days with highs in the 60′s and lows in the 40′s.