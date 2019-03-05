Father of teenager involved in hit-and-run crash responds after driver speaks out

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The father of the teen involved in that shocking hit-and-run in Sarasota last week is speaking out after hearing what the driver of the van who fled said about the crash.
24-year-old Zachari Brock was arrested and posted bail over the weekend after troopers said he was the one driving the van that hit Kelley’s Audi early Thursday morning.
The impact sent the Audi flipping through the parking lot of the Lantern Inn on U.S. 41 before slamming into a concrete wall.
“For the second time in this 24-year-old’s life, he’s not manning up," said Michael Kelley after hearing what Brock had to say about the accident that could’ve killed his son.
Brock spoke to the media Monday and showed remorse, but also added that the crash could have been avoided if 19-year-old Jackson Kelley wasn’t driving so fast.
“He didn’t take any responsibility when he hit [Jackson] and saw the accident and drove away," Michael Kelley said. "Now he’s more or less taking the blame off himself.”
The hit-and-run crash severely injured 19-year-old Jackson Kelley, who will be in the ICU until further notice.
“This is gonna be a really long haul," Kelley explained. "Traumatic brain injury is a big deal. It’s not, you go get operated on and then you’re in a recovery room, it’s a long, long term process. So his life has been changed forever and so has his family’s.”
On Monday, Brock also admitted that he never should have been driving in the first place because he doesn’t have a license.
“You know, you saw that you really, clearly caused someone maybe death and then you come out and say my son was driving too fast?" Kelley responded. "It maddens me because my son is suffering and he’s free. Hopefully not for much longer.”
A friend of Jackson’s started a GoFundMe account to help pay for his medical expenses. To donate, click here.
Another friend said he’s also in the process of making shirts that say Jack Strong to sell. For more information about where to buy one, keep updated on the Instagram page they made @JackStrongFund.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.