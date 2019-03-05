Data shows an increase in younger women having heart attacks

SARASOTA (WWSB) -New data from The American Heart Association shows that there is an increase in the amount of younger women having heart attacks.
Doctor's Hospital of Sarasota's Medical Director of the Emergency Department, Dr. Frank Biondolillo, said heart attacks are linked to obesity, and all around the country there is an increase in obesity among young females.
Obesity leads to diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol which sets a person up for a heart attack. And oftentimes when a woman is presenting signs of a heart attack, she is unaware that she is having one because it usually doesn't present itself in a way most people expect a heart attack would.
"They want to attribute their symptoms to something other than their heart.They may present with generalized weakness or dizziness. They may present with nausea and vomiting. They may not have prototypical chest pain, maybe their discomfort is epigastric or indigestion," said Dr. Biondolillo.
Doctors say it's important to go to the emergency room if you do present these symptoms, because not seeking medical help could be detrimental.
Dr. Biondolillo said taking a walk three or four days a week, eating a diet low in saturated fats, and not smoking can reduce your risk of having a heart attack.
