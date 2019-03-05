Cold blast of air moving in on Tuesday along with a few showers

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A stronger cold front will be making its way through the Suncoast around midday on Tuesday. This front will bring clouds and a chance for a few showers through the early afternoon and then winds will pick up out of the NW and bring us back to Winter for a couple of days.
Tuesday expect increasing cloudiness along with a few showers scattered about. The high will only be in the mid 60s. There is a 30% chance for a few showers and winds will be out of the NW at 10-20 mph.
• Cold front moves through
• Much cooler for 2 days
• Warm weekend ahead
Tuesday night temperatures will fall quickly as the sun goes down. Wednesday morning the low will be in the mid to upper 40s and with a wind out of the north at 10-15 mph it will feel more like the upper 30s in places.
Wednesday skies will clear but will not warm all that much. The high on Weds. in the mid 60s.
Thursday morning will be cold with a low near 44. Thursday afternoon look for sunny skies and a high near 75.
Temperatures will warm up on Friday with a high in the mid to upper 70s and 80s for the weekend.
