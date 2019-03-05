CHARLOTTE: Man arrested for drugs after deputies smelled marijuana while helping push off his car off the road

CHARLOTTE (WWSB) - One man is behind bars after deputies tried to help him push his car off the road and smelled marijuana.
On Monday, March 5, 44-year-old Bernardo Baptist’s car broke down at Harborview and Tamiami Trail around 1 p.m. Deputies say they saw the vehicle in the road with the hazard lights on and began to help.
Deputies say as one deputy helped Baptist push his vehicle off the roadway he noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from him. After deputies questioned Baptist about this smell, the suspect said “No, you can search me."
After receiving permission from Baptist to search him, deputies say they found a plastic baggie in his front pocket containing 5 grams of marijuana. The deputy also located a blue pouch in the front of Baptist’s pants.
After the search Baptist was arrested on nine counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. .
According to a release from the Charlotte County deputies, the pouch contained different pills later identified as Oxycodone, Alprazolam, Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, Naxalone, and MDMA. Deputies say there was also several small baggies containing methamphetamine, MDMA, cocaine, and marijuana.
Bernardo Baptist was transported to the Charlotte County Jail. Baptist vehicle was was towed from the scene.
