VIDEO: Three teenagers went on car break-in spree, hitting around 50 homes and 100 vehicles, police say

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - Three teenagers are accused of breaking into around 100 vehicles at some 50 homes in North Port.
Police were called to Kenvil Drive Saturday night after dozens of vehicles had been broken into. They set up a perimeter and brought in a K9 unit to track the suspects.
Officers say they spotted a vehicle heading down Kenvil Drive at a high rate of speed. The vehicle turned into a driveway and officers hit it with a spotlight. Police say the driver then backed out of the driveway and attempted to flee.
But officers blocked it and ordered the driver to stop. Inside the car were four teen-aged suspects. Officers say they could see one of the teens, 18-year-old Jewery Thomas, reaching under the front driver’s seat. After he and the other teens were removed from the vehicle, police say they located a backpack under the driver’s seat with a stolen handgun inside.
They searched the occupants and inside 18-year-old Caleb Garman’s pockets, officers say they found loose change, cash and glass shards consistent with a broken car window.
Surveillance video from one of the break-ins shows a car waiting near the end of the driveway while two people, whose faces are covered, break the car’s window and then crawl through the opening to grab items from inside the vehicle.
Ultimately Thomas, Garman and a 15-year-old boy were each charged with three counts each of armed vehicle burglary. The fourth teenager in the vehicle, 19-year-old JaNiya Snipes, was later determined to not have been present during the burglaries but was charged with possession of marijuana.
North Port Police say the list of charges the teens are facing continues to grow and if you believe you’ve been victimized, call 941-429-7300.
