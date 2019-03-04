Sarasota resident caught in DeSoto County with meth

Sarasota County resident, Alvin Estes, Friday night who also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from Charlotte County. (DeSoto County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff | March 4, 2019 at 12:48 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 12:48 PM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - One man was arrested in DeSoto County for an outstanding warrant for his arrest from Charlotte County.

Alvin Estes, of Sarasota was arrested on Fri. March 1 for the following:

  • driving on a suspended licence
  • possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

According to DeSoto deputies, Estes possessed 8.83 grams of methamphetamine. Deputies categorized him as a a low-level to mid-level drug dealer with a street value of $960.00.

