Sarasota resident caught in DeSoto County with meth

SARASOTA (WWSB) - One man was arrested in DeSoto County for an outstanding warrant for his arrest from Charlotte County.
Alvin Estes, of Sarasota was arrested on Fri. March 1 for the following:
- driving on a suspended licence
- possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
- possession of drug paraphernalia
According to DeSoto deputies, Estes possessed 8.83 grams of methamphetamine. Deputies categorized him as a a low-level to mid-level drug dealer with a street value of $960.00.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.