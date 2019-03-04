Pedestrian suffers critical injuries in major accident on Bee Ridge Road

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Police have identified the pedestrian who was critically injured in Monday’s car accident on Bee Ridge Road.
Sandor Rendeczky of Sarasota was on his bicycle before colliding with a Hyundai Accent that was being driven by Monica Lee Wells also of Sarasota.
Wells was traveling west in the left lane on Bee Ridge Road, west of Radnor PI. Rendeczky was traveling westbound on the northern side walk of Bee Ridge Road on West Radnor PI. Rendeczky began to ride his bicycle southbound across the right lane, the center lane and into the path of Wells. Wells collided with Rendeczky’s left side within the left lane which caused the bicycle to overturn.
Rendeczky became separated the bicycle and he and the bicycle were pushed into the westbound left lane of Bee Ridge Road.
Wells came to her final rest in the left lane facing in a westbound direction.
