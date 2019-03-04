Pan-Seared Branzino from Apollonia Grill | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Pan Seared Branzino with Crispy Potatoes and Dill Yogurt Sauce
Serves 2
Ingredients
2 Branzino 1lb avg Butterflied
Olive Oil
6-7 Small baby Potatoes
1 Cup Greek Yogurt Plain
2 Tbsp Fresh Dill chopped
2-3 Lemons
Salt & Pepper
Spring Mix Lettuces
Small red Onion
Grape or cherry Tomatoes halved
Lemon Oregano Dressing
5 oz Olive Oil
2 oz Juice of Lemon
1 Tsp. Finely Chopped Garlic
1 Tsp. Finely Chopped Capers
1 Tsp. Finely Chopped Onion
1 Tsp Finely Chopped Fresh Oregano
Salt & Pepper to taste.
Yogurt Dill sauce.
In a small cup add the plain Greek yogurt, fresh dill, lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Set aside or in refrigerator if made the day before.
Potatoes:
Boil the potatoes in a pot with water seasoned with salt and pepper, cook until until they are tender. Remove from water and set aside. (The potatoes can be made a few hours before or a day ahead)
Cut the potatoes in half or to desired size and season with salt and pepper. Heat a skillet with olive oil and sauté the potatoes until you get brown and crispy sides. Set a side.
Lemon oregano dressing:
Chop all the garlic, onion, oregano and capers as small as possible then place all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well with Olive oil and lemon juice.
Heat a large skillet and drizzle with olive oil. Place the Branzino skin side down and sear for about 3-4 minutes or until the you notice the sides of the fish are turning white. Carefully flip the fish over and sear for another 1-2 minutes.
Remove Branzino from pan and place on a plate with skin side down. Place the potatoes, garnish with Yogurt dill sauce, lettuces, tomatoes and drizzle.
