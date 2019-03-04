Pan-Seared Branzino from Apollonia Grill | Suncoast View

By Matthew Liddell | March 4, 2019 at 11:08 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 11:08 AM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Pan Seared Branzino with Crispy Potatoes and Dill Yogurt Sauce

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 Branzino 1lb avg Butterflied

Olive Oil

6-7 Small baby Potatoes

1 Cup Greek Yogurt Plain

2 Tbsp Fresh Dill chopped

2-3 Lemons

Salt & Pepper

Spring Mix Lettuces

Small red Onion

Grape or cherry Tomatoes halved

Lemon Oregano Dressing

5 oz Olive Oil

2 oz Juice of Lemon

1 Tsp. Finely Chopped Garlic

1 Tsp. Finely Chopped Capers

1 Tsp. Finely Chopped Onion

1 Tsp Finely Chopped Fresh Oregano

Salt & Pepper to taste.

Yogurt Dill sauce.

In a small cup add the plain Greek yogurt, fresh dill, lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Set aside or in refrigerator if made the day before.

Potatoes:

Boil the potatoes in a pot with water seasoned with salt and pepper, cook until until they are tender. Remove from water and set aside. (The potatoes can be made a few hours before or a day ahead)

Cut the potatoes in half or to desired size and season with salt and pepper. Heat a skillet with olive oil and sauté the potatoes until you get brown and crispy sides. Set a side.

Lemon oregano dressing:

Chop all the garlic, onion, oregano and capers as small as possible then place all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well with Olive oil and lemon juice.

Heat a large skillet and drizzle with olive oil. Place the Branzino skin side down and sear for about 3-4 minutes or until the you notice the sides of the fish are turning white. Carefully flip the fish over and sear for another 1-2 minutes.

Remove Branzino from pan and place on a plate with skin side down. Place the potatoes, garnish with Yogurt dill sauce, lettuces, tomatoes and drizzle.

