Linguine and Clams

Ingredients:
- 18 each Middleneck Clams
- 1 oz Garlic, Shaved
- 2 oz Shallots, chopped fine
- 3 Tablespoon Diced Bacon
- 1 cup White wine
- 2 Cup Clam juice
- 2 Tablepsoon Sage pesto
- 2 oz Blistered tomato
- 1 oz Pickled Fennel
- 10 oz Cooked Linguine pasta
- 2 Tbs Butter
- TT Salt
Directions:
- It a large sauté pan, put a small amount of olive oil and begin to render the bacon.
- Add the garlic, shallots, and clams when the bacon is almost cooked.
- Deglaze the pan with white wine and cover.
- Reduce the wine ¾ of the way and add the clam juice, reduce again ¾ of the way.
- Add the sage pesto, pickled fennel, and blistered tomatoes and mix.
- Add the pasta and bring back to a simmer and mix the pasta well.
- Finish with butter and a pinch of salt.
- Make sure to mix the butter well to incorporate it with the sauce.
Blistered tomatoes
Ingredients:
- 1 pint your favorite cherry tomatoes
- 2 tbs olive oil
- 1 pinch salt and pepper
Directions:
- Set oven to 400 degrees.
- When hot, pre-heat a baking tray in the oven. Meanwhile toss the cherry tomatoes with olive oil, salt, and pepper.
- When the tray is hot, quickly add the tomatoes and put in the oven for 3-5 minutes or until the skin of the tomatoes break.
Pickled fennel
Ingredients:
- 1 head fennel, core and stem removed, julienned
- 2 cups white wine vinegar
- 2 cups water
- 3/4 cup sugar
- ¼ cup salt
- 4 sprigs thyme
- 2 each bay leaf
Directions:
- Bring all ingredients to a simmer except the fennel.
- Simmer for 15 minutes, add the fennel and simmer for 10 more minutes, then begin to cool completely.
