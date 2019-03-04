Linguine and Clams

By Judi Gallagher | March 4, 2019 at 1:05 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 1:05 PM

Ingredients:

  • 18 each Middleneck Clams
  • 1 oz Garlic, Shaved
  • 2 oz Shallots, chopped fine
  • 3 Tablespoon Diced Bacon
  • 1 cup White wine
  • 2 Cup Clam juice
  • 2 Tablepsoon Sage pesto
  • 2 oz Blistered tomato
  • 1 oz Pickled Fennel
  • 10 oz Cooked Linguine pasta
  • 2 Tbs Butter
  • TT Salt

Directions:

  1. It a large sauté pan, put a small amount of olive oil and begin to render the bacon.
  2. Add the garlic, shallots, and clams when the bacon is almost cooked.
  3. Deglaze the pan with white wine and cover.
  4. Reduce the wine ¾ of the way and add the clam juice, reduce again ¾ of the way.
  5. Add the sage pesto, pickled fennel, and blistered tomatoes and mix.
  6. Add the pasta and bring back to a simmer and mix the pasta well.
  7. Finish with butter and a pinch of salt.
  8. Make sure to mix the butter well to incorporate it with the sauce.

Blistered tomatoes

Ingredients:

  • 1 pint your favorite cherry tomatoes
  • 2 tbs olive oil
  • 1 pinch salt and pepper

Directions:

  1. Set oven to 400 degrees.
  2. When hot, pre-heat a baking tray in the oven. Meanwhile toss the cherry tomatoes with olive oil, salt, and pepper.
  3. When the tray is hot, quickly add the tomatoes and put in the oven for 3-5 minutes or until the skin of the tomatoes break.

Pickled fennel

Ingredients:

  • 1 head fennel, core and stem removed, julienned
  • 2 cups white wine vinegar
  • 2 cups water
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • ¼ cup salt
  • 4 sprigs thyme
  • 2 each bay leaf

Directions:

  1. Bring all ingredients to a simmer except the fennel.
  2. Simmer for 15 minutes, add the fennel and simmer for 10 more minutes, then begin to cool completely.

