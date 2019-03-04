First Alert Weather: Morning showers as cold front moves past

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A cold front is moving past today and will stall in the Florida Keys later this afternoon or evening. We will have a cloudy day with a good chance for scattered showers this morning between dawn and noon. The showers will approach Manatee and move south into Sarasota with an isolated thunderstorm possible, especially in Manatee. As the line sinks south the intensity will fall apart with just scattered showers and patches of drizzle in south Sarasota and Charlotte by late morning and early afternoon. Cloudy skies with a peak at the sun can be expected.
Tomorrow we will see a chance for showers once again, especially in the afternoon as another bit of energy pass by aloft. The showers should not be heavy. Temperatures will be falling today with tomorrow being about ten degrees cooler. The cooler weather will last for several days with highs in the mid 60′s and lows in the mid to upper 40′s. By Thursday, under mostly sunny skies and shifting winds we will rebound into the 70′s with the near 80′s by the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.