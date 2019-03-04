First Alert Weather: Morning showers as cold front moves past

Tomorrow we will see a chance for showers once again, especially in the afternoon as another bit of energy pass by aloft. The showers should not be heavy. Temperatures will be falling today with tomorrow being about ten degrees cooler. The cooler weather will last for several days with highs in the mid 60′s and lows in the mid to upper 40′s. By Thursday, under mostly sunny skies and shifting winds we will rebound into the 70′s with the near 80′s by the weekend.