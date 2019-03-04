Early voting begins for Longboat Key election

LONGBOAT KEY(WWSB) -Election day is March 12th on Longboat key, and early voting starts Monday, March 4th.
There are no candidates on the ballot, just two issues. One involves density, and the other involves extending commissioners terms from two years to three.
Extending commissioners terms has been on the ballot before, but voters have turned it down. Longtime Commissioner, Jim Brown, said he believes it was turned down in a previous year because it was not properly explained.
Brown is in favor of the change, saying adding an extra year would be beneficial for commissioners because with the current rule, commissioners have to think of campaigning for the next election not too far into their term. He said that adds extra stress and is unnecessary.
Commissioner Ken Schneier, who has been a commissioner for about a year, agrees saying it takes a long time to learn the ropes.
"As commissioners, we sit on a number of intergovernmental agencies, so the tourist development council, and I'm on the finance oversight committee in the town. So a lot of learning to be done, by the time two years are up, you may have enough knowledge to be effective," Schneier said.
Commissioners said there hasn't been really any push back from the community on this possible change.
Early voting will take place at Longboat Key Town Hall through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day.
Voters are reminded to bring an ID that has their photo and signature on it.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.