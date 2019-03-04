Deputies desperate to find anonymous person who gave accurate tip on 1995 cold case

PUNTA GORDA (WWSB) - Deputies in Charlotte County spent weeks last month looking for the possible remains of Christine Flahive, a woman who disappeared in Punta Gorda 1995 and was never seen again.
Now the sheriff’s office says they believe someone has information about her disappearance and they’re desperate to locate them. On February 27, deputies say they received a tip about Rollins Street and the disappearance of Flahive that they say is “accurate and important to our investigation.”
Deputies say they are only looking to discuss the information with the anonymous tipster in whatever format that person is most comfortable with, saying, “We also believe that due to your age at the time of your reported information, you may have valuable information that is vital to our investigation and you may be unaware of how important it may be.”
The sheriff’s office is asking the tipster to contact them the same way the tipster did before to connect with detectives.
Flahive left her home on January 4, 1995 on her bicycle and was reported missing by her father the next day when she did not return home. She was 42 at the time.
Detectives spent weeks last month searching a heavily wooded, 12-acre area south of Henry Street and east of Rollins Street near the area of Education Avenue in Punta Gorda. The area searched is behind Charlotte Behavioral Health Care on Education Avenue.
The sheriff’s office says they have determined that around the time Flahive was reported missing, she was at a residence near that area.
After weeks of searching involving around 30 detectives, investigators, graduate students, professors, Peace River K-9 Search and Rescue volunteers and dogs, the sheriff’s office announced it would examine their findings and it’s unclear what, if anything, was found. Many of the items of interest found will be sent to laboratories for analyzing.
According to the sheriff’s office, Flahive was known to frequent local bars and restaurants in Punta Gorda, and her killer or killers are believed to have been regular patrons at the same establishments. The location being searched is near the former home of convicted murderer Phillip Barr.
Barr was found guilty in the 2001 cold case murder of 19-year-old Tara Sidarovich. He was sentenced to life in prison. Detectives would not say whether Barr is believed to be connected to Flahive’s disappearance, but would not rule him out as a suspect.
If you have any information please contact 941-639-2101.
