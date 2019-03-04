Caroline Kennedy on Suncoast; talks about her father

SARASOTA (WWSB) - She’s been a Presidential First Daughter and a U.S. Ambassador to Japan during the Obama Administration. Caroline Kennedy made her first visit to Sarasota today as part of the Ringling College Library Association ‘Town hall Lecture Series’ at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
Before her lecture, a reporter asked her how she thought her father, 35th President John F. Kennedy, would feel about today’s political climate.
“If I try to think about the values he represented and how they’re playing out today, I think he would be working hard to bring us together around. The higher level discourse is much more divisive, and so I think he would find a way to bridge that and unite us in a common purpose," Kennedy said.
Caroline Kennedy was 3-years old when her father began his term in 1961
