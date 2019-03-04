100 car burglaries in one North Port neighborhood leads to the arrest of a group of teens

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - Up and down and around Kenvil Drive this was the scene. North Port police say at least a hundred vehicles at fifty-six homes broken into between two and four o’clock early Sunday morning, most of them with the windows smashed in. Two vehicles at Elizabeth Sonnenburg’s home were affected.
“It is scary, makes me think now that maybe I should get cameras,” said Sonnenburg.
Video from one of the homes shows the suspect smashing the window of a car and another suspect peering inside. One neighbor called police leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Caleb Garman, 18-year-old Jerwery Thomas and a 15-year-old in connection to the car burglaries. Also, another arrest made of 19-year-old JaNiya Snipes, busted for drug possession.
“It can happen in any neighborhood at anytime but we got a great police force out here and they were on top it right away,” said Jack David, a Kenvil Drive resident.
Items that were stolen included laptops, weapons and money. Those arrested for the car burglaries each face 3 counts of armed vehicle burglary.
“We very rarely see breaking windows into burglarizing cars, typically it’s the ones that are unlocked,” said Josh Taylor, spokesperson for the North Port Police Department. "They were going full force breaking the windows, literally jumping into the cars pulling out whatever they can and moving on, at some point they stole weapons.
Police say there may be even more victims and suspects connected to these car burglaries. If you feel you are a victim, you are being asked to call North Port Police. They are continuing with their investigation
