ARTWORK FOUND: Art stolen in 1991 returns to Van Wezel, found at local estate sale in Sarasota

“It was an amazing surprise having this very special, long-lost painting returned to the Fine Arts Society. In preparing to celebrate our 50th anniversary this year, we delved into the archives and found a trove of interesting details about our history, including the saga of this striking Corbino. We are so very grateful to Eric Bowyer for returning this important painting to us. ‘Palette’ will be rehung in a prominent place within our art collection, joining more than 50 of our artworks currently displayed at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall," Vern Livingston Weitz, president of the Fine Arts Society of Sarasota.