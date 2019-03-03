Venice has been ranked the 12th Safest City in Florida

VENICE (WWSB) - The City of Venice has been awarded the 12th safest city in Florida by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.
A review of the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report Statistics is how the organization ranks these cities. A total of over 7,000 cities were factored into this ranking, with populations ranging from 7,000 to 4,000,000.
Florida is the third most populous state, comprising of 21 million inhabitants, which makes it the 8th most densely populated state in the United States.
But when it comes to national crime and safety, the sunshine state is ranked a measly 31st nationally, above average when it comes to violent crime levels, according to Alarms.org.
The FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics combined this study into two broad classifications: violent crimes and non-violent crimes. They computed the total number of crimes reported by each city by adding violent crimes and property crimes.
Venice and other cities were rated using the population of the city and created a crime rate as the number of crimes per 1,000 population. The site also considered the total number of police employees in each of those cities. The ranking system was largely based on a combination of these factors.
A few cities near Venice ranked slightly above them when it came to safety in Florida. These include Naples, Punta Gorda, and Key Biscayne.
