4 teenagers in custody after allegedly breaking into over 40 vehicles in North Port

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - Four teenagers are in custody after police say they allegedly broke into over 40 vehicles.
On Saturday March 2, North Port police arrived on Kenvil Drive in response to multiple vehicle burglaries in the area.
Police responded with a perimeter set up and K9′s to track the suspects. Police say four teenage suspects are believed to be connected to the vehicle burglaries.
Police say the teenagers will receive multiple charges including, armed vehicle burglary, criminal mischief, drug possession and more.
The investigation is still ongoing. Police advise people who live in the area to ensure their car wasn’t burglarized.
For questions contact: 941-429-7300
