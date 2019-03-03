Police: Three teenagers went on car break-in spree, hitting around 50 homes and 100 vehicles

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - Three teenagers are accused of breaking into around 100 vehicles at some 50 homes in North Port.
Police were called to Kenvil Drive Saturday night after dozens of vehicles had been broken into. They set up a perimeter and brought in a K9 unit to track the suspects.
Ultimately, the K9 led police to four teen-aged suspects. Three of the teens are charged with three counts each of armed vehicle burglary, including 18-year-old Caleb Garman, 18-year-old Jewery Thomas and a 15-year-old boy.
The fourth teenager, 19-year-old JaNiya Snipes, was later determined to not have been present during the burglaries but was charged with possession of marijuana.
North Port Police say the list of charges the teens are facing continues to grow and if you believe you’ve been victimized, call 941-429-7300.
