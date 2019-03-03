Manatee County names first female county administrator in history

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Manatee County has named their first female administrator and she takes office at the beginning of women’s history month.
On March 1, Cheri Coryea became the Deputy County Administrator and was unanimously approved by Manatee County Commissioners.
According to Manatee County, she manages an annual budget of over $44 million including federal, state and local grants.
Coryea has held the position of the department director of Neighborhood Services for the past 10 years, recently overseeing the merger of the Community Services Department into the Neighborhood Services Department and serving as an Acting Deputy County Administrator.
She oversees Probation, Veterans Services, Aging Services, Human Services, Criminal Justice Liaison, Health Care, Children’s Services, Neighborhood Connections and the Library system.
If you need to contact Manatee County call (941) 748-4501.
