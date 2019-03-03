Man fatally shot in Palmetto after a video game gathering at someone’s house

PALMETTO (WWSB) - A man was fatally shot in Palmetto after deputies say the victim attended a gathering to play video games at someone’s house.
On Friday, March 1 around 10:16 p.m. deputies arrived to a home located on the 1700 block Drive East after someone reported 28-year-old Benny Williams had been shot as a result of a drive by shooting. Deputies say they found Williams with multiple gunshot wounds and began to treat him for his injuries.
After the EMS arrived they tried to execute life saving actions as Williams was transported to a local hospital. Williams was later pronounced dead at the hospital from his injuries.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Department began to investigate the incident and learned Williams was not shot in result of a drive by shooting. Deputies say Williams was shot by 31-year-old Benjamin Lang outside of the listed address.
Deputies say Williams and another man began to argue as they were playing video games and a witness tells deputies Lang fired multiple shots and later fled the scene.
When deputies identified Lang as the shooter, probable cause was issued for his arrest.
Deputies say Lang turned himself into the Manatee County Jail after a warrant for murder was issued around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.
