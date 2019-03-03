Get Ready for A Blast of Cold This Week

SARASOTA (WWSB) -A cold front is poised to move down the state overnight and into Monday. We can expect some disruption to our beautiful weather on both Monday and Tuesday as this front moves down into our area.
On Monday, expect about a 30% chance of showers and the possibility of a thunderstorm during the latter part of the afternoon.
The cold front moves through on Monday afternoon and we will start to see the winds pick up with gusts up to 20 mph. Winds will shift around out of the NW and that is when the cooler weather will come in.
On Tuesday, we still have a chance for some rain with a 30 % likelihood. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 60′s with lows in the 50′s.
Wednesday is the day you will feel the real chill in the air with highs only in the low 60′s and overnight lows in the 40′s.
The good thing is, this cold air is short-lived and we will begin the warm up on Thursday with highs getting back up near 70.
