City of Sarasota Switching to New Recycling Carts

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Next week, the City of Sarasota will officially launch it’s first “single-stream” collection service as it begins rolling out new recycling carts for residents.
Smaller recycling bins just aren’t cutting it anymore, so they will be replaced by 65-gallon carts with wheels and attachable lids. All recyclable materials can be placed together in the new carts.
Throughout the month of March, over 15,000 of these state-of-the-art carts will be delivered to residential customers.
Beginning April 1st, residents can start using those carts on regular collection days. Old recycle bins will be picked up curbside during the month of April so that the City can re-purpose or recycle them.
The City’s contract with the current provider Waste Pro expires March 31st and the Solid Waste division of the Public Works Department will take over recycling and bulk waste item collection in April.
City officials ask that residents continue to do their part by placing only recyclable materials in their carts, including aluminum and steel cans, food and beverage cartons, glass bottles and jars, paper products and empty plastic bottles and containers.
