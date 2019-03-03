Arrest made in Sarasota hit-and-run crash caught on video that left teen hospitalized

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - After days of searching, troopers have tracked down the alleged driver of the hit-and-run crash that sent a teenager to the hospital with brain trauma.
Zachari Brock, 24, of Bradenton has been arrested for leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a valid license. Both felony charges. He has also been given a traffic citation.
Surveillance video from Thursday, February 28 shows a car flipping multiple times in a Sarasota hotel’s parking lot following a collision.
It happened around 7:45am outside the Lantern Inn & Suites at U.S. 41 and Pearl Avenue in Sarasota. Video from Jim Gill shows a 2003 Kia Sedona stopped facing south on U.S. 41, waiting to turn left into a gas station, before it turns in front of a 2018 Audi A3 heading north.
The driver of the car, 19-year-old Jackson Kelley of Bradenton, attempts to swerve from the van’s path, but the van continues into the far right lane, colliding with the left rear of the Audi, which overturns and flips several times in the Lantern Inn & Suites parking lot.
The Audi hit a parked vehicle, pushing it into a second parked vehicle, before hitting a concrete wall and coming to a rest on its roof.
Kelley suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital.
“His vitals are okay. He had quite severe brain trauma. They’re sustaining him and watching him and continuing to monitor him at this point,” said Michael Kelley, Jackson Kelley’s father.
Kelley attended Lakewood Ranch High School, where he played basketball, and is currently a student at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. If you’d like to donate to the family, you can do so here.
“He was on his way to class when somebody who couldn’t man up and stop saw that horrible accident. Someone in the community knows what happened to him. Somebody needs to do the right thing and turn that person in because not only has he impacted me and my child and my family, but there’s so many people in this community that know Jack and my family and love him,” said Kelley.
His father tells ABC7 that the family is anxious to catch the person who did this. The driver of the Kia Sedona fled the scene traveling north on U.S. 41.
No one at the hotel was injured.
On Friday, March 1, Florida Highway Patrol impounded the van involved in the crash. But did not make any arrests in the case until Saturday, March 2.
If you have any information about the crash or the driver involved, call 941-751-8350.
