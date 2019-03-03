Aggressive fire in Englewood spreads inside the home, Sarasota County fire crews assisted

ENGLEWOOD (WWSB) - A heavy fire in Englewood was responded with quick action from the Englewood Fire Department and the Sarasota County Fire Department early Sunday morning.
On Sunday March 3, EFD responded to a fire on Whispering Pines circle. The fire team described the fire as heavy and it was located in the back of a two story wood frame house.
The fire was so aggressive it began to burn the inside of the house, but everyone in the house was able to make it out safely, according to EFD.
According to the fire department, the fire extended into the attic and vented through the roof, crews were pulled out and had to use a defensive attack.
