Police: Man receives reckless driving charge in Charlotte County accident

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers have charged a man with reckless driving after he struck a a Road Ranger truck that was at a stop at the 163 mile-marker on northbound on Interstate 75 in Charlotte County.
Ralph L. Underwood of Hugeston, WV was traveling in a Cadillac SLT while northbound on I-75 in the outside lane and approaching US-17 on Duncan Road. Scott A. Pierce of Venice was in his Road Ranger which was directly in front of the Cadillac. Underwood failed to decrease speed as he was approaching Pierce.
As a result, the front of the Cadillac collided with the rear of the Road Ranger. Both vehicles immediately came to a controlled stop.
Underwood suffered minor injuries and Pierce walked away without any injuries and the accident was not alcohol or drug related.
