Great Weekend and Then a Punch of Cold Air

SARASOTA (WWSB) -The weather this weekend is going to be remembered for its warmth and sunny skies. Sunday, in advance of the cold front expected to come through on Monday, we will start to see more clouds in the forecast. The highs will climb back into the 80′s with a soutwesterly wind of 10-1 mph. It will be a little more humid with lows dropping into the lower 70′s. Monday we have a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be a little cooler as a result of the cloudy weather and the rain. Expect readings in the high 70′s. Winds will also begin to pick up with a SW wind of up to 20 mph. Showers and Thunderstorms are possible overnight and into Tuesday with lows in the mid 60′s and the winds will shift out of the north at 5-10 mph. Tuesday mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs will drop into the 60′s and there will be a real chil brought on by winds out of the NW at 10-20 mph. Overnight, skies clear and lows drop into the lower to mid 50′s. Wednesday will be the chilliest day of the week with a high of 62 and the lows will dip into the 40′s.