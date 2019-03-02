Family, friends and the community gather for the funeral for Jabez Spann

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A lot of very heavy hearts today. People coming together to celebrate the life of Jabez Spann, a teen who touched the lives of so many.
Family, friends and the community filling the TruVine Missionary Baptist Church in Newtown for a funeral that was open to the public, to remember Jabez Spann, a life cut too short.
“He was fun, energetic and very athletic" said Deandre Higdon, a friend of Jabez. "When we’re dancing he used to always be the one to do flips or whatever, it was just fun experience with him and I just miss him.”
The religious service included lots of music, speakers and performances. Dr. Harriet Moore was Jabez’s principal at McIntosh Elementary School.. Her and so many others remembering the good times during what has been a very emotional ride since his disappearance.
“The last year and half has been very difficult and today obviously is very difficult," said Morre. "My heart goes out to his mother, grandmother and all of his family, to his classmates who knew him and loved him.”
Jabez disappeared back in September of 2017 around the Newtown area at the age of 14 and he was missing up until two weeks ago, when his skeletal remains were found in a rural area of Palmetto. Even though there is now some closure, there is a search for answers as to what happened.
“I really want justice, it’s just sad that he really is gone, I really don’t believe it,” said Higdon.
Today’s funeral ended with doves being released into the heaven’s on this beautiful March day. Jabez Spann’s final resting place has not been disclosed.
Sarasota police continue their search for Jabez Spann’s killer. If you have any information that can be helpful, you’re being asked to contact police immediately.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.