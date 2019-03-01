WILD VIDEO: Turkey slams into truck’s windshield on I-75

SARASOTA (WWSB) - This video is wild and after you see the turkey hit the windshield, you’ll be amazed to learn that it survived.
Nick Gerken, a driver for D-Trans, LLC, was on I-75 Wednesday morning when a turkey hit his windshield, crashing through the passenger side.
Gerken returned to base in Venice where, incredibly, workers were able to separate the turkey from the windshield and found it to be alive. They released it and say though it was a little confused at first, it eventually ran off into the woods.
Luckily no one was injured. But the video shows the damage done to the vehicle.
