WATCH: More than 1,500 Charlotte County students work to create lip sync video

SARASOTA (WWSB) - No rehearsals. Not cuts. One shot. One take. That's the incredible part about a video shot by Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda.
Christopher Papa, a member of the executive team who produced the video, said it took four months of planning to put the video together and that it involves 70 lip singers, 45 clubs/organizations, and over 1,500 students.
Papa says the video highlights the school in a unique way and boosted spirit drastically.
"Everyone was excited and hype to be apart of a project this big," he wrote.
Great work!
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.