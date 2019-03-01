Warm weekend and then Winter returns to the Suncoast early next week

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A storm system will pass to our north on Friday sending a cold front down to Central Florida. This front will fade away before it reaches the Suncoast.
We will see some additional cloudiness now and again on Friday but overall we can expect partly cloudy skies to prevail with no chance of any significant rainfall.
• Few more clouds for Friday
• Warm weekend
• Cold front arrives late Monday
Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s near the beaches and low 80s east of I-75 on Friday. High pressure will move in over the weekend and bring generally sunny skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Highs on both weekend days will be near 80.
A strong cold front will slide through the area on Monday bringing clouds and a few showers late Monday and through Tuesday morning. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.
Tuesday we get much cooler as winds switch around to the NW and blows in some cold air. Highs on Tuesday will only get to around 70 and with a strong NW wind blowing it will feel even colder.
Wednesday morning skies clear and it gets chilly. Lows on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. We don’t warm up much during the day with highs only in the mid 60s.
This cool air sticks around through Thursday with temperatures staying below the average.
