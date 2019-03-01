VIDEO: Suspects sought in playground fire at Pioneer Park in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Detectives in Sarasota are hoping surveillance video can help them identify three people seen moments before a fire at Pioneer Park that destroyed a playground Monday night.
Police say the playground at 12th Street and Cocoanut Avenue was intentionally set on fire between 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The playground was destroyed and city says it will cost more than $100,000 to replace it.
Detectives say they have learned that unknown individuals had been lighting fires in the park over the last month, with several small burn piles being located. On January 25, someone set a picnic table on fire, but the incident was never reported to law enforcement.
Now detectives are hoping surveillance video can help lead them to the suspects. The video shows three individuals walking near the playground two minutes before the fire begins. One appears to be wearing a backpack. Two leave the park towards 12th and Cocoanut Avenue just before the fire.
Anyone with information is asked to call 941-364-7338.
