VIDEO: Father of 19-year-old critically injured in FL hit-and-run speaks to ABC7; search continues for driver

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Surveillance video shows a car flipping multiple times in a Sarasota hotel’s parking lot following a collision.
It happened Thursday morning around 7:45am outside the Lantern Inn & Suites at U.S. 41 and Pearl Avenue in Sarasota. Video from Jim Gill shows a 2003 Kia Sedona stopped facing south on U.S. 41, waiting to turn left into a gas station, before it turns in front of a 2018 Audi A3 heading north.
The driver of the car, 19-year-old Jackson Kelley of Bradenton, attempts to swerve from the van’s path, but the van continues into the far right lane, colliding with the left rear of the Audi, which overturns and flips several times in the Lantern Inn & Suites parking lot.
The Audi hit a parked vehicle, pushing it into a second parked vehicle, before hitting a concrete wall and coming to a rest on its roof.
Kelley suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Kelley attended Lakewood Ranch High School, where he played basketball, and is currently a student at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. If you’d like to donate to the family, you can do so here.
His father tells ABC7 that the family is anxious to catch the person who did this. The driver of the Kia Sedona fled the scene traveling north on U.S. 41.
No one at the hotel was injured.
If you have any information about the crash or the driver involved, call 941-751-8350.
