Two Manatee County deputies awarded after tracking down owner of infant remains found in car’s trunk

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - Deputies Jeremy Bass and Marc Newman with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office were both awarded the agency’s Deputy of the Month for February after they helped return infant remains found in a car’s trunk.
Deputy Bass responded to call on Jan. 23, where a citizen had just purchased a vehicle that was delivered from Texas and he found a woman’s purse in the trunk. Deputy Bass took possession of the purse and he and Deputy Newman took inventory. When going through the contents they discovered a container which held cremated remains.
Also in the purse deputies found a baby picture, date of death, hospital bands and a candle, which led them to believe the remains belonged to an infant.
Deputy Bass contacted the funeral home that handled the cremation to see if they could help find the parents. Deputy Newman sent a teletype to the Guadalupe Sheriff’s Office in Texas asking for help finding the mother, but no one was home.
Deputy Newman asked Sandra Dickerman, an employee at the sheriff’s office, to help search social media and other online tools. Dickerman was able to locate a work phone number for the mother and when she reached her by phone, the mother was elated to learn the remains had been located.
The mother told deputies that she was involved in an accident in June 2018 and her car had been considered totaled by her car insurance company. She didn’t realize that she would have been able to get her belongings had she contacted the scrapyard.
Arrangements were made to return the items to the mother.
In awarding the deputies the Deputy of the Month award, Sheriff Rick Wells said, “This could have been handled like a typical found property report, but they made extraordinary efforts to find the mother so she could get her baby’s remains back which for a parent is invaluable and precious.”
And the deputies weren’t the only ones awarded. Sandra Dickerman was awarded Employee of the Month for February.
