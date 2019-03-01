Traffic Alert: One lane temporarily closed following multiple vehicle crash on near University Parkway

SARASOTA (WWSB) - There has been an accident on I-75 southbound at mile-marker 213 near University Parkway in Sarasota that is an active scene.
There were five vehicles and one motorcycle involved in the accident. Injuries have been reported but there is no information on the severity of them.
One lane is blocked off but is expected to be opened back up shortly, all other lanes are clear.
Further information will be revealed when more details are available.
