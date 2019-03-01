Three Ringling College alumni involved in Oscar-nominated films

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Three films nominated for Oscar awards Sunday night were designed and animated in part by Ringling College alumni.
"Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse" was nominated for Best Animated Feature. The movie's weapons and environments, like the buildings in Brooklyn in the film, were created by Ringling College alumni Brittany Shively.
"It is insanely exciting. It's something that you always dream about and it's crazy when it becomes real. You put all of your effort into this movie for a year, two years, three years, depending on who you are. It's cool to see that work recognized," she said.
Two other Ringling College alumni also up for Oscar awards - all in the Best Animated Feature category. One for work on “Incredibles 2” and another for “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.”
The animation skills were all learned in the Ringing College Computer Animation Studio.
"At Ringling, one thing they do is compare our work to professional artists and that taught me to look at my work and critique it and figure out on my own a little bit what needs to be better. That way when I bring it to show someone else, they tell me things that I didn't even think about. Holding myself to that standard in school is what helped me get here."
Ringling College is the number one school in the country for animation. So it’s common for their former students to be part of Oscar-nominated and Oscar-winning films.
"I think the thing that sets us a part is really how intense the program is. It is very hands on and we want to make sure the students finish their work and move on ready to work in the industry on day one."
The commonality of it doesn’t make the nominations any less exciting. It also serves at motivation for current students.
“Just seeing them be a part of that makes me and my colleagues eager to put our hats in the ring and be apart of that in our futures, too.”
“Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse” won the Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards on February 24, 2019.
