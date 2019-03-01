Suncoast schools pay tribute to Dr. Seuss on the eve of his 115th birthday

SARASOTA (WWSB) - “Embracing our Differences” and the “Suncoast Campaign for Grade Level Reading” coordinated a 45 elementary school event today in memory of iconic children’s author “Dr. Seuss.”
Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodore Geisel, would have turned 115 years old tomorrow. He passed away in 1991 at the age of 87.
One of the guest readers at Alta Vista Elementary School in Sarasota said she was glad students still appreciate Dr. Seuss.
“Because he wrote such engaging books. he had really engaging plots and great rhyming, and children can predict what’s going to happen. And the pictures are just incredibly engaging too. And he’s fun for kids too, with a message," said Dr. Laura Kingsley, Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer of the Sarasota County School District.
