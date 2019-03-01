Police in search of suspect in North Port stabbing

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Police are in search of a suspect tonight after a stabbing that occurred this evening on Ariton Road and Kenvil Drive in North Port.
Reports say that a person was stabbed with non life threatening injuries when the incident occurred this evening at approximately 9:17 p.m.
Police believe that there is no immediate threat to the surrounding area and that the stabbing was probably drug related.
When more details are available there will be more information revealed.
