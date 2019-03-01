Peanut Butter & Jelly Stuffed French Toast from Oasis Cafe | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Jim Palermo from Oasis Cafe tells us how to prepare Peanut butter and Jelly Stuffed French Toast.
2 servings
4 slices of your favorite bread, sourdough, wheat, I prefer Bavarian Bread Company Rustic Wheat.
Spread each slice with peanut butter add your favorite jelly to 1 slice and put together repeat for other two slices.
Custard for dipping bread
3 eggs
1 tablespoon coffee brandy
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 tablespoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 cup heavy cream
1 1/2 cup orange juice
Add above ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk together well.
Melted butter for sautéing
Heat a non stick pan or griddle on med heat, add some melted butter. Submerge stuffed French toast in batter draining well, add to hot pan, fry to golden brown turning once.
Serve with fresh fruit and real Vermont Maple Syrup
