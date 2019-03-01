Panels calling for end to human trafficking in the Sunshine State

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A week after a human trafficking ring bust at a South Florida massage parlor captured the national spotlight, a powerful panel focused on ending trafficking gathered on Friday to figure out new ways to tackle the crime.
The Statewide Council on Human Trafficking is eyeing some new trends associated with the trafficking of humans in Florida.
Some of those trends include luring victims through video games and trafficking people for labor, not just sex. Other issues discussed during the meeting, the first of at least four for the council this year, were proposed changes to laws that can help combat human trafficking in the state.
Attorney General Moody feels it should not take high profile arrests like those last week in Jupiter to draw attention to the issue in Florida. She says last week’s arrests show law enforcement agencies are starting to work together much better than in the past.
“This is something that globally is a problem," Moody said. "In Florida, we have found it difficult to make sure that people are paying attention and that jurisdictions are working together to eliminate this.”
The Council feels it is important that the state Legislature finds a way to allow victims of human trafficking to sue their traffickers, as well as better licensing for adult safe houses. Bills filed for the legislative session that starts Tuesday would require public-lodging managers and employees to be trained on how to recognize and report human trafficking to law enforcement.
Operators would face fines of up to one thousand dollars per day if training requirements are not met.
