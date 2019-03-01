Man found guilty of stabbing live-in girlfriend to death in North Port

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - A jury has found 43-year-old Jason Doty guilty of second degree murder for stabbing his live-in girlfriend to death last year.
EMS and fire personnel were called to a home on the 13000 block of Tamiami Trail in North Port around 4:30 a.m. on August 24, 2018 for reports of a deceased person. When authorities arrived on the scene Doty had blood all over his hands and scratches on his right cheek and he led them to the back bedroom where personnel found 41-year-old Erica White.
White was found dead lying on a bed on her back in a pool of blood. She had stab marks on her neck and several knives were on a night stand.
The Medical Examiner’s Office found White had been stabbed three times in the chest, three times on the right side of her neck and two times on the left side of her neck. A belt and folding knife were found under her thigh. She died from stab wounds and was possibly choked.
Doty was found guilty this week of second degree murder and tampering with evidence.
The status of another, unrelated case involving Doty, one where he was wanted on a warrant for sexual battery, distributing obscene material to a minor, and multiple counts of lewd and lascivious behavior, is unknown at this time.
