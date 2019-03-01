Man charged with mother’s murder to be extradited back to Suncoast

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL (WWSB) - After fleeing the country in 2012 a man charged with murdering his mother could soon be sent back to the Suncoast.
This week The Israeli Supreme Court rejected an appeal by Thomas Gross to block extradition back to the U.S. to stand trial. Gross’ sister Ellen Gerth, tells ABC 7 that the order to send him back just needs to be signed by a judge. However, it is possible Gross could challenge the courts decision to sign the order.
Gross was charged in 2014 with the murder of his mother, Ina Gross, who was found stabbed to death in her Lakewood Ranch home back in 2012. Thomas was staying with his mother at the time of her death. Detectives believe the motive was money.
The day of the murder he called 911 to report he found his 78 year old mother dead in her garage at her home in Riverwalk Hammock Community. Thomas quickly became the prime suspect. Shortly after the murder he returned to Israel where he and his family live. Last year he was apprehended by Israeli police and has been held in jail since his arrest.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.