Luncheon reveals divide between Manatee County teachers and leadership

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District was the subject of a heated discussion at a Bradenton luncheon Thursday.
There seems to be a disconnect when it comes to the happiness of teachers within the District.
The panel at the luncheon to discuss the future of the Manatee County School District included a Manatee County School Board member, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders and a retired school administrator with decades of experience. She said things aren’t as happy go lucky as they may appear.
“There are people in our District who are unhappy and they are leaving our District in drones,” said Minnie King.
The former student, teacher, principal and now parent and grandparent of Manatee County Schools said she hears what employees of the District are whispering behind closed doors.
“What I hear from them is that things are not good in our District," King said to the crowd. "Not good for employees and that the atmosphere and the culture has suffered.”
King claims teachers and staff feel unappreciated and are afraid to speak up for their rights.
She accuses the leadership of choosing programs over people, points over proficiency and careers over community.
“You can put it all over a chart or statistics or whatever you want to, but you can’t change and manipulate how people feel and how people regard their employers, their employees and the people that are over them," King said.
School Board member Scott Hopes challenged King, saying she’s basing her opinions on a handful of staff experiences.
In Dr. Hopes’ opinion, the District is heading in the right direction and staff have already started to research statistically how employees really feel about working here.
“We have a doctoral student and her faculty group in the University of South Florida that will be conducting a very deep dive into a survey of all of our employees," Dr. Hopes explained.
Giving everyone from bus drivers, to cafeteria workers and teachers a chance to speak up about the climate of the District.
“Which will tell us, quantitatively, what direction we need to be going and where we need to focus resources," Dr. Hopes said. We can’t make decisions on a billion dollar a year organization based on some anecdotal conversations in a parking lot at Publix.”
That survey is expected to be complete by the end of this year.
Dr. Hopes said there is also another survey that was just completed to gather the opinions of principals and assistant principals in the District.
Those results have not yet been released.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.