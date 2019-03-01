Drug cartel organizer sentenced to 24 years in prison

BRADENTON (WWSB) - A U.S. District Judge sentenced Gabino Peralta-Saucedo of Bradenton to 24 years and four months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and a quantity of heroin.
He pleaded guilty on December 14, 2018.
According to court documents, Peralta-Saucedo oversaw the smuggling of thousands of kilograms of cocaine from Mexico into the U.S. Over 12,000 kilograms of that cocaine was sold in and around Manatee County on behalf of various Mexican drug cartels.
These cartels also possessed and distributed heroin in the Tampa Bay area.
