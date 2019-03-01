Deputies: FL man stole from neighbor after finding neighbor dead in home

PORT CHARLOTTE (WWSB) - A man is in custody after deputies say he stole items from his recently deceased neighbor’s home.
Mickey Kindle, 58, called the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on February 10 after checking on his neighbor and finding him deceased in his home on the 2200 block of Aaron Street in Port Charlotte. The death was determined to be from natural causes.
The following day, the deceased’s daughter called the sheriff’s office when she found several items removed from her father’s home, including metal lock boxes and Led Zeppelin memorabilia.
Detectives spoke to neighbors, who told them that they saw Kindle inside the home on February 10 after investigators had left. Neighbors said Kindle entered the home through the garage and one neighbor said the deceased had given Kindle a key.
Kindle was interviewed and a search warrant was executed at his home. Inside, detectives say they found one of the missing lock boxes, a miter saw, miter box and paint roller, all belonging to the deceased, as well as a key to the deceased’s home.
Kindle was arrested and charged with Burglary to an Unoccupied Dwelling, Burglary to a Conveyance, and Grand Theft.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.